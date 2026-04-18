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70-year-old was sexually assaulted for over 2 hours in Central Delhi

New Delhi: Days after a 70-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a 27-year-old man after breaking into her house in Central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar, the Delhi Police on Friday said the medical examination and the woman’s statement revealed that the assault lasted for over two hours

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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New Delhi: Days after a 70-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a 27-year-old man after breaking into her house in Central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar, the Delhi Police on Friday said the medical examination and the woman’s statement revealed that the assault lasted for over two hours.

Police said the suspect was held in raids in Pandav Nagar (Photo for representation)

The accused, Mukesh Singh, works as a waiter with catering companies at weddings. The incident took place on April 11 when the woman was alone at her house. “He came to her house and asked for water. He then forcefully entered the house and assaulted her,” said an officer.

Police said that on Monday, the location of the accused was traced, and raids were conducted in Pandav Nagar area from where he was held.

The woman usually stayed alone and had met the accused two days back. On Friday, police said the woman is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

DCP (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the woman was beaten up by the accused who escaped after the incident. The woman was rushed to SVBP Hospital for treatment and a case of physical assault was registered.

Police said Singh was produced before the court on Wednesday and has been sent to judicial custody.

“He revealed that he had earlier visited the complainant’s residence and found that she lived alone. So, he went there on Saturday and sexually assaulted her,” said the DCP.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

mukesh singh central delhi delhi police
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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