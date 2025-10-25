74-year-old man dies in e-rickshaw crash in Delhi’s Shahdara

New Delhi

A 74-year-old man died on Friday afternoon and two others were injured when a speeding e-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned as its driver took a sharp turn, in Shahdara’s Farsh Bazaar area. Police said the victim was suffering from diabetes and was returning home after buying medicines when the incident took place.

The e-rickshaw driver and another passenger, a woman, were also injured. The deceased was identified as Komal Singh Chandel, a resident of Krishna Nagar. He is survived by his wife and their son.

Police said information about the accident was received around 1.30pm from Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan. “We found that a 74-year-old man was admitted (to a hospital) as he suffered injuries to his head and face when the e-rickshaw turned turtle in Farsh Bazaar area. The old man succumbed to the injuries. Inquiry revealed that the e-rickshaw driver, Naaz Mohd, swung the e-rickshaw sideways to avoid collision with a two-wheeler.”

Senior officers said a two-wheeler was moving on the wrong side of the road. The driver and another passenger, Pushpa Singh, received injuries to their limbs, but were treated and discharged. However, Chandel went under the e-rickshaw, they said.

Police detained Mohd, while the two-wheeler rider fled the spot. “Inquiry is being done to ascertain if any other person has also been injured in the accident. A case of rash and negligent driving resulting in fatal accident is being registered,”the DCP said.

Chandel’s family in Krishna Nagar was shocked to hear of his death. His son, Amit Chandel, who works at a jewellery shop in Shahdara, told the police that his father regularly goes to Hedgewar Hospital to get his diabetes medicines and had left home around noon. But around 1.45pm, the family received a call about the accident.