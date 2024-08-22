7.5-hour-long power cut at Kasturba Hospital in Old Delhi

The Kasturba Hospital in the Walled City, which is run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and is one of the largest maternity hospitals in the city, operated in the dark for much of Thursday as a scheduled three-hour-long power cut from 1pm to 4pm ended only at 8.00pm. The power cut was scheduled from 1pm to 4pm but extended until 8.30pm. (HT Photo)

Several healthcare workers from the hospital told HT that the power cut was scheduled to replace the switch gears of the main power supply but the officials were not able to complete the work more than four hours beyond the deadline.

“Two deliveries in the labour room were carried out with the help of torches,” said a health care worker.

However, the MCD in its official statement denied these allegations.

One death of a newborn has also been reported during the power cut period but the corporation has claimed that it was not linked to the powercut.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi did not respond to queries seeking comment on the issue.

Responding to HT’s queries regarding the power cut and deliveries, MCD said that power has been restored. “The delay was due to inadequate cable length which had to be procured and fitted,” an official said.

An AAP municipal functionary said that it was a planned shut down. “We have power back up in the hospital but due to the replacement of entire electrical panel, transformers and cables, it was not possible to provide back up,” he said.

A circular issued by the medical superintendent of the hospital on August 21 said: “There will be a complete shutdown of electricity in the hospital on August 22 from 1pm to 4pm.”

MCD statement on the allegations

“There was a power outage for some time today at the Karturba Hospital of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The system was a bit chaotic due to the power cut. But power backup was available in the OT of the hospital. It is noteworthy that a total of three deliveries took place in Karturba Hospital today, out of which two deliveries took place in daylight and one in the evening, by then the power supply in the hospital had been restored. The corporation denies the fact that deliveries took place in the light of a torch.

Apart from this, there is news of the death of a child. But it has been told that after delivery, he was not breathing, so he was kept on a ventilator in the NICU and his parents were being informed about his health condition. The power backup of the ventilators of the NICU was working continuously. After being on the ventilator for five days, the child unfortunately died due to his illness.”