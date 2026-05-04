7,800 fire calls this year already, highlight systemic lapses

Delhi has witnessed over 7,800 fire-related emergencies in just the first four months of 2026, with the majority linked to poor upkeep of electrical appliances and wiring – a factor also cited in Sunday’s Vivek Vihar tragedy that killed nine people, officials said. A senior DFS officer said they now receive almost 120 to 160 calls every day in recent weeks (Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said residents across the Capital should undertake precautionary measures to ensure safety of household appliances. A senior DFS officer said they now receive almost 120 to 160 calls every day in recent weeks.

“The calls seem to be going up due to weather conditions and load on electricity units. Rising temperatures and prolonged use of air conditioners are increasing the electricity load. After months of not using ACs and wiring systems, people must upgrade these,” the officer said.

Fire officials also said loose electrical joints or patches should be avoided, especially around appliances, as they may cause sparking due to overheating.

“Residents and business establishments easily install heavy machines, ACs, and other items but rarely fix their old wiring and meters. During winters, we all switch off ACs and other items for months, and when we suddenly switch them on without repairs, they can malfunction,” another officer said.

Officials said improper placement of electricity meters along staircases – often the only escape route in residential buildings – has also emerged as a serious fire hazard. A large number of fire incidents have been linked to meter boards installed on or near staircases. In many instances, fires originating from overloaded or poorly maintained meter boards quickly fill stairwells with dense smoke, trapping residents and forcing firefighters to attempt risky rooftop or ladder rescues.

Fire officials also warned that blocked exits, wooden furniture, hoardings, false ceilings, and iron grills often create hindrances during firefighting operations. They urged residents to obtain fire NOCs for shops and businesses and ensure proper ventilation in their homes.