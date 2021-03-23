888 new Covid cases, seven deaths on Monday; highest fatality count in 46 days

Even with fewer tests over the weekend, Delhi reported 888 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with an increase in the positivity rate – proportion of samples that return positive among total tested – to 1.32% on Monday, according to the daily data released by the Delhi government.

This is the third day on the trot that the city has seen over 800 cases of Covid-19 this year.

There were also seven deaths due to the viral infection on Monday, which is the highest toll in 46 days -- the last time the city saw as many deaths was on February 4. So far, 10,963 people have succumbed to the infection in the city since the first death was reported on March 13, 2020.

The highest number of deaths reported in a day was 131 on November 18, 2020. Experts say the increase in the number of deaths, however, is not surprising given the sudden spike in the number of cases in the city.

“The severity of the infection in a patient peaks at around 8th to the 12th day. If the incidence of the viral infection is high today (Monday), its impact in terms of deaths will likely be seen around 10 days later; the two highs are never simultaneous. We have been seeing an increase in the number of cases since February, gradually at first, and then swiftly over the past two weeks or so,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head of the department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the chairman of PSRI Institute of Pulmonary and Critical care.

He said he has been seeing an increase in patients and the number of severe patients over the past one week.

Vaccination is one of the best methods to prevent severe Covid disease manifestation and death. To increase vaccination, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week announced that vaccination centres at Delhi government hospitals will run between 9am and 9pm.

The expanded drive that began on Monday, failed to increase the number of shots administered across the city on the first day. The city saw 45,337 shots being administered across the city as per the government’s provisional data (which is may increase Tuesday). The city had, however, administered 46,769 shots on Saturday when the centres were running only between 9am and 5pm.

“We were prepared but there were only 470 people who came for vaccination throughout the day. Of them, only around 22 came after hours (post 5pm). That may be because people are still not aware that shots are being given in the evening. Hopefully, the numbers will increase over the week,” said a senior doctor on condition of anonymity.

At Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, there were only 390 people immunised on Monday which is almost the same as its daily average. A senior doctor on condition of anonymity said, “The number of people who come for vaccination in the second half of the day is anyway fewer, and fewer still came after hours. Increasing the timing and number of centres has only added to the wastage of doses. Even if one person comes after hours, we have to open a vial that contains 10 doses and the other nine will go to waste.”