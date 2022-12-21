9 killed in Manipur as school bus overturns

Seven students and two staff members of a school were killed while at least 36 others sustained grievous injuries after a bus overturned in Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 11.10 am when the bus carrying 47 students and staff of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School in Imphal East district met with an accident and overturned on the Old Cachar Road in Nungsai village, around 50km from state capital Imphal. “The students were on an annual study tour to Khoupum, a popular valley in Noney district,” a senior police officer said, adding that all the deceased students were girls.

The injured students and staff were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Raj Medicity hospitals, both in Imphal, said a senior police officer.

Chief minister N Biren Singh visited the injured at the hospitals and announced ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, and ₹1 lakh each for those with serious injuries, and ₹50,000 each for those who suffered minor injuries.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of a bus carrying school children at the Old Cachar Road today. SDRF, Medical team and MLAs have rushed to the site to coordinate the rescue operation,” the CM said in a tweet. “Praying for the safety of everyone in the bus.”

The chief minister also visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal and met the families of the students who died in the accident. “All possible help and assistance will be provided to the injured students,” he said in another tweet.

The chief minister also directed the Manipur director general of police (DGP) to conduct an inquiry into the accident.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed senior officials to restrict such school tours till early next month citing heavy fog at present. Following the CM’s order, the state directorate of education (schools) issued an office memorandum directing the school authorities not to organise school excursions till January 10 next year to avoid any untoward incidents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of students in the accident and announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of each deceased.

“Anguished by the loss of lives in Manipur’s Noney district due to a tragic bus accident. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon,” Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office. The Manipur government is providing all possible assistance to those affected, he said.

“An ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” the Prime Minister said.