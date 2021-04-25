90% of Covid-19 patients will recover at home: Dr Naresh Trehan

A top doctor on Sunday dispelled rumours around the coronavirus disease and said that Covid-appropriate behaviour will help break the chain of surging infections across the country. Dr Naresh Trehan of Medanta - The Medicity said 90 per cent of those who have contracted the viral disease will recover at home itself if they take their medication on time. “As soon as your RT-PCR report comes positive, my advice would be to consult your local doctor. All doctors nowadays know the protocol and will begin your treatment accordingly,” Dr Trehan said.

Dr Trehan also said Covid-19 patients can also try other things to keep fit. "Yoga's 'anulom vilom' exercise is very effective in expanding our lungs because when you take a deep breath, the exchange of oxygen is more,” he added.

Trehan was among four senior doctors who spoke on ways to step the fight against the pandemic as India on Sunday reported a record daily rise of 349,691 new infections, taking its overall tally to 16.96 million infections. As many as 2767 people also succumbed to the disease on Sunday, according to the health ministry data, taking the death toll to 192,311.

He also said that people need to protest themselves against the coronavirus disease and double up the protection needed to keep safe.

