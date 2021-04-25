Home / Cities / Delhi News / 90% of Covid-19 patients will recover at home: Dr Naresh Trehan
delhi news

90% of Covid-19 patients will recover at home: Dr Naresh Trehan

Trehan was among four senior doctors who spoke on ways to step the fight against the pandemic as India on Sunday reported a record daily rise of 349,691 new Covid-19 cases.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Dr Naresh Trehan said Covid-19 patients can also try other things, including yoga, to keep fit (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A top doctor on Sunday dispelled rumours around the coronavirus disease and said that Covid-appropriate behaviour will help break the chain of surging infections across the country. Dr Naresh Trehan of Medanta - The Medicity said 90 per cent of those who have contracted the viral disease will recover at home itself if they take their medication on time. “As soon as your RT-PCR report comes positive, my advice would be to consult your local doctor. All doctors nowadays know the protocol and will begin your treatment accordingly,” Dr Trehan said.

Dr Trehan also said Covid-19 patients can also try other things to keep fit. "Yoga's 'anulom vilom' exercise is very effective in expanding our lungs because when you take a deep breath, the exchange of oxygen is more,” he added.

Trehan was among four senior doctors who spoke on ways to step the fight against the pandemic as India on Sunday reported a record daily rise of 349,691 new infections, taking its overall tally to 16.96 million infections. As many as 2767 people also succumbed to the disease on Sunday, according to the health ministry data, taking the death toll to 192,311.

He also said that people need to protest themselves against the coronavirus disease and double up the protection needed to keep safe.

A top doctor on Sunday dispelled rumours around the coronavirus disease and said that Covid-appropriate behaviour will help break the chain of surging infections across the country. Dr Naresh Trehan of Medanta - The Medicity said 90 per cent of those who have contracted the viral disease will recover at home itself if they take their medication on time. “As soon as your RT-PCR report comes positive, my advice would be to consult your local doctor. All doctors nowadays know the protocol and will begin your treatment accordingly,” Dr Trehan said.

Dr Trehan also said Covid-19 patients can also try other things to keep fit. "Yoga's 'anulom vilom' exercise is very effective in expanding our lungs because when you take a deep breath, the exchange of oxygen is more,” he added.

Trehan was among four senior doctors who spoke on ways to step the fight against the pandemic as India on Sunday reported a record daily rise of 349,691 new infections, taking its overall tally to 16.96 million infections. As many as 2767 people also succumbed to the disease on Sunday, according to the health ministry data, taking the death toll to 192,311.

He also said that people need to protest themselves against the coronavirus disease and double up the protection needed to keep safe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus pandemic
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP