Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges citizens to not fall prey to rumours about Covid-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' and warned citizens against falling prey to rumours around the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine. He also urged everyone to seek information on the virus only through reliable sources on the 76th edition of his monthly radio programme.

The PM further said that the Centre was fighting with all its might to support all states but a major role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic was played by the doctors, nurses and frontline workers.

"I appeal to you all to seek information on Covid-19 through reliable sources only. I am seeing many doctors have taken to social media to share information on Covid-19 and are also offering consultations," he said while addressing the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

On the show, PM Modi talked to two doctors, one from Mumbai and the other from Jammu and Kashmir about the nature of the virus in the second phase, and urged citizens to seek information on Covid-19 only through genuine sources and not to fall prey to misinformation. He also dialed nurses in Bhopal and Bengaluru asked them about their experience in dealing with Covid-19 patients. "Nursing staff and doctors are doing their duty well and they are an inspiration for us," PM Modi said.

The PM's address comes as India reels under the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, India recorded 349,691 fresh cases of Covid-19 in a new daily high, taking the infection tally to 16,960,172. As many as 2,767 people died of the virus in 24 hours, taking the country's total death toll to 192,311.