Don't panic, don't rush after Remdesivir: Doctors say during PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann ki Baat on Sunday spoke to a number of frontline workers of the country who offered an insight into the current pandemic situation. Mumbai's Dr Shashank Joshi, who was the first on a call with PM Modi, said though the second wave of the pandemic is more threatening, there is nothing to panic about as the recovery rate in this phase is also high.

"The second wave came very fast. It is spreading faster. But the recovery rate is also faster. In this phase, young people and children are also being infected. Symptoms are more or less similar. About 80 to 90 per cent of people do not have any symptom. There is no need to worry about mutations. The way we change our clothes, viruses too change the colour and get mutated," Dr Joshi said.

"People are starting clinical treatment late because they are thinking the symptoms will go away on their own. Also, reliance on WhatsApp forwards is growing," Dr Joshi said explaining the three stages of Covid — mild, moderate and severe.

He also said there is no need to rush after Remdesivir as it is an experimental medicine, which may reduce one's stay in hospital.

"I urge all of you if you want any information, to seek information from the right source. Contact your family doctor, doctors nearby, you should contact them by phone, many of our doctors are also taking this responsibility themselves," PM Modi said.

In his Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister interacted with several frontline workers, which included Dr naved from Srinagar, Sister Bhawna Dhruv from Raipur, Sister Surekha from Bengaluru, ambulance driver Prem Verma and Covid survivor Preeti Chaturvedi from Gurugram.

On people getting positive after vaccination, Dr Naved said, "It is possible to get infected even after vaccination. But the severity will be much less."