New Delhi, Rain on one day, heat on another, and pollution remaining elevated throughout, weather this month was anything but business as usual as Delhi recorded its most polluted March in four years, its wettest in three years and its hottest since 2022. A month of extremes: Delhi’s March among hottest, wettest and most polluted in recent years

An analysis by the CREA accessed by PTI showed that the Capital recorded its most polluted March in four years in 2026 with an average Air Quality Index reading of 181 till March 30, the highest since 2022 when it stood at 217. In comparison, the average AQI reading was 170 in 2023, 176 in 2024 and 170 in 2025.

In March 2026, Delhi recorded one 'satisfactory' day, 22 'moderate' days and eight 'poor' days, the analysis showed.

A breakdown of AQI categories shows that in March 2022, Delhi recorded 12 'moderate' days and 19 'poor' days. In 2023, there were three 'satisfactory' days, 20 'moderate' days and eight 'poor' days. In 2024, the city saw 26 'moderate' days and five 'poor' days. In 2025, there were two 'satisfactory' days, 20 'moderate' days and nine 'poor' days.

According to the CREA analysis based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI reading of 266 recorded on March 10 was the highest for the month of March since 2023.

On the weather front, the month was among the hottest in recent years. The average maximum temperature stood at 32.6 degrees Celsius, making it the highest in four years. The last time the average maximum temperature was higher in March was in 2022, when it reached 33.4 degrees Celsius.

The average minimum temperature for March 2026 stood at 17.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in four years since 2022, when it was at the same level.

This was also the wettest March in the last three years. Rainfall in March 2026 was recorded at 19.82 mm, making it the highest for the month since 2023, when rainfall was significantly higher at 50.4 mm, while rainfall in 2024 and 2025 remained lower than 2026 levels.

The India Meteorological Department said six western disturbances affected northwest India between March 11 and 31, leading to thunderstorms and rainfall activity.

Experts also noted a shift in the nature of pollution this month, with gaseous pollutants playing a more prominent role. "Ozone emerged as the prominent pollutant for 16 days during the month. There were also higher concentrations of gaseous pollutants such as ozone, carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide compared to March in previous years," they said.

Highlighting the trend, Manoj Kumar, analyst at the CREA, told PTI, "March highlights the growing importance of addressing gaseous pollutants like ozone, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide alongside particulate matter. To effectively tackle Delhi's year-round air pollution, policy focus must expand to include both particulate and gaseous pollution targets."

Explaining why temperatures remained relatively high despite rainfall, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said the showers largely occurred in the late afternoon, after the day's maximum temperature had already been recorded. "If the rain had taken place earlier in the day, it would have had a greater impact on temperatures," he said.

He added that the rainfall was scattered, on and off, and not widespread. "The reason the temperatures were not significantly affected is that the showers were brief and passing in nature," he said.

Explaining the impact of meteorological conditions on pollution trends, Palawat told PTI that the winds blowing from the west and southwest brought dust from the Thar desert to Delhi. He added that moderate wind speeds, along with dry and hot conditions in the initial days of the month, contributed to elevated pollution levels.

"Similar conditions are likely to continue, with light rain expected in patches between April 2 and 4. Thunderstorms are likely between April 6 and 8, which may prevent heatwave conditions in the early part of the month," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.