A year after hate speech, voice samples of Yati Narasinghanad taken
New Delhi:A Delhi police team has collected voice samples of Dasna temple priest, Yati Narsinghnand Saraswati, more than a year after a first information report (FIR) police was registered against him for delivering an alleged hate speech at the Press Club of India (PCI) in Delhi, officials aware of the probe details have said.
In the last one year, Narsinghanand did not appear before the investigation officer (IO) to give his voice sample on at least three occasions, citing medical reasons.
This development is crucial because the police will now be able to proceed with the investigation, which has been pending for more than a year.
The Delhi Police registered the case against Saraswati on April 3, 2021, under sections of 153A(promoting enmity) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intending to outrage religious sentiments). Narsinghnand allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Prophet Mohammad and Islam at the press club on April 1. The case was registered at the Parliament Street police station after portions of the alleged hate speech were widely circulated on social media platforms.
To be sure, police are yet to file a charge sheet or arrest any person in the case.
A police officer, who asked not to be named, said, “Sometime in the last week of May, he (Narsinghnand) came and gave his voice sample. It has now been sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis. The investigation is on.”
The officer said that Narsinghanand’s voice sample will be matched with the hour-long recording of the press conference during which the alleged hate speech was delivered. Apart from Narsinghanand, police have also questioned alleged accused Deepak Hindu, president of the right-wing group, Hindu Force, in connection with the case. He was present on the dais when the speech was delivered. Deepak Hindu’s statement was recorded on April 10, 2022.
Earlier this month, Narsinghnand was named in another FIR — the third since April 3,2021, in which he has been accused of spreading hate in the aftermath of controversy over suspended comments by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s. In this case, Narsinghanand was named in the FIR along with 30 others. Before this, on April 3 2022, police filed a case against Narsinghanand for delivering hate speech at the Burari Hindu Mahapanchayat.
When contacted, Narsinghanand confirmed he has given his voice sample. “I have been cooperating with the police in their investigation. The cases against me are false. I have only spoken to the truth,” he added.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics