Aam mania: Delights from Delhi streets
There’s no love that can match the love that Indians have for mangoes. Especially when our country cultivates around 1,500 varieties of mangoes! Playing around with the versatility of the king of fruits are Delhiites, who love to try variations of it in different dishes.
Well incorporated in chaats, drinks, and numerous other recipes in the elaborate menus of restaurants and cafes across the city, the fruit also leaves its mark on the popular street food scene of the Capital. So if you are a lover of this summer delight, here’s how to make the most of it, till the season lasts!
Savoury turned sweet
Away from the chaotic and bustling main roads, is this hidden spot in the Walled City, which serves fruit sandwiches, among which the mango variant is quite a popular one. “Yeh pure saal alag-alag aam ki variety se banate hain hum,” says Anil Kumar Jain, owner, adding, “Since 1948 we have been making sandwiches out of juicy mangoes of seasonal varieties, by placing them in between soft slices of bread. The flavour of this sandwich is such that the locals can vouch for it.”
Where: Jain Coffee House, Chawri Bazar
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Price: ₹80
Cool delight
A double dose of sweetness is the mouth watering mango ice cream that’s served with Shahi Tukda in the Old quarters of Delhi. A perfect way to beat the heat, since 1980, the taste of this sweet delight remains unchanged come what may!
When asked how it tastes so good even after decades, Muhammad Zahid, while manning the outlet, scoops a generous amount of desi ghee from the slides of the vessel, to prove the reason behind the rich flavour of the much-loved dessert combo. The relationship of the Shahi Tukda with the mango has stood the test of time, and still stays so well that it truly seems to be a match made in heaven.
Where: Cool Point, Matia Mahal, Chandni Chowk
Timing: 1pm to 11pm
Price: ₹80
Fruit or kulfi?
If Old Delhi’s ice cream blows your mind, the mango kulfi, frozen within the mango fruit will make you speechless, too. This classic treat is created by scooping out the seed of the fruit to fill rabri flavoured saffron, mangoes and dry fruits. The whole mango is then frozen to get a very epic kulfi. Biting into a piece of this chilled dish, the chilled and refreshing tastes overwhelms the palate, as if it’s a creamy hug of kulfi.
Where: Chandni Chowk Ka Chatkara, Kamla Nagar market
Timing: 11am to 11pm
Price - ₹220
Shake it up!
Most Delhiites love a chilled glass of mango shake in summer. And with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream with topping of tutti-frutti, is what makes it even more exciting. “Yeh hum sirf garmi mein hi banate hain. Fresh aam ka pulp use karte hain jisse taste achha aata hai aur log bahut pasand karte hain is shake ko. Some people come looking for a healthy drink after a heavy workout, and since we open up early, we see a lot of crowd. Some come late night while taking a walk after dinner, to enjoy this speciality of ours,” shares Yash Khanna, owner of this kiosk that has been a hotspot among city’s mango lovers for the last 28 years.
Where: Lucky Juices and Shakes, Janakpuri
Timing: 7am to 11pm
Price: ₹40 to ₹70
Message from mango
Crafted using curdled milk, Mango Sandesh has a grainy texture and subtle sweetness of the fruit combined into one. Serving Bengali sweets since the 1980s, this popular spot in south Delhi is one that can’t be missed when out on the prowl to satiate mango mania. For those with a sweet tooth, the taste in each bite can make them experience a nirvana since this sweet is made fresh every morning, and is advised to be consumed within a day or two max.
Where: Kamala Sweets, Chittaranjan Park
Timing: 8.30am to 8pm
Price: ₹900/kilo
A mouth freshening treat
Paan, which is a delicacy for many, acquires a distinct taste when served with mango flavour. A betel leaf covered with chocolate at the outside and filled with the goodness of mangoes, simply melts in the mouth. “We officially supply of paan to the President of India,” shares Harishankar Pandey, one of the owners, adding, “For the last 74 years, we have been delighting palates of paan lovers with the two most loved Indian things, that is mangoes and paan. We have been here for three generations, and still going strong with the taste that we offer to foodies.”
Where: Pandey’s Paan, North Avenue Road, President’s Estate
Timing: 10am to 11.30pm
Price: ₹40 to ₹70
