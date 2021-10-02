AAP accuses BJP of siphoning money from Delhi municipal bodies, BJP refutes charges

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of generating fake accounts to syphon off pension money meant for the homeless under a scheme of the municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD).

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP is in charge of the three municipal corporations.Municipal elections will be held in Delhi next year.

“Large-scale scam in the destitute pension has been exposed in MCDs... The standing committee was told that over 50% destitute pension is bogus. Why is it not being investigated? Aam Aadmi Party demands an investigation of the destitute pensions generated by the South MCD and legal action should be taken against those councillors who have committed fraud,” said AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Dismissing the allegations, Delhi’s BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: “These are baseless comments. There is no discrepancy in the destitute pensions being distributed by South MCD. The allegations are being raised by AAP leaders with political motive to stall the distribution of pension in the festive months to put beneficiaries in inconvenience and politically damage BJP. MCD’s pension data is fully transparent. An inquiry is rather needed on amounts distributed as pensions to AAP volunteers on recommendation by MLAs.”