AAP alleges BJP trying to ‘sell civic hospitals’ in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to sell off hospitals and medical institutes which come under the domain of the municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD). The BJP hit back saying that the AAP is “misleading” people on the issue.

“After pushing the MCDs to bankruptcy, the BJP-led north MCD now plans to sell 10 hospitals and medical colleges. The BJP is preparing to sell all of MCD’s assets at throwaway prices, as it knows it will have to leave the civic bodies after losing in the next elections,” said AAP’s spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj during a press conference at the party office in Delhi.

“The Delhi government is preparing to set up seven new hospitals and 6,800 ICU beds, whereas BJP-ruled MCD is preparing to sell Delhi’s hospitals,” said Bhardwaj.

He further added, “The BJP-led MCDs are not even capable of running hospitals and now, they want to sell off medical facilities to rake in money. The MCDs are selling the land of the people of Delhi because they have failed in all revenue collection mechanisms.”

Delhi’s BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: “Firstly, the political leadership in charge of the concerned MCD has no intent to handover municipal health services to the Centre or the Delhi Government. They are a big failure. Secondly, the standing committee agenda referred to by AAP leader Mr Saurabh Bhardwaj in his press conference has been prepared by the bureaucratic wing of the civic agency. The AAP is misleading people on the matter.”

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three MCDs. Delhi goes to the municipal polls next year.