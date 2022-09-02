AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter during KVIC tenure

The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Addressing a press conference in the city, AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded legal action against Saxena.

"LG VK Saxena, during his term as KVIC chairman, misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter. In awarding the contract, he violated the provisions of the KVIC Act 1961," Singh claimed.

He demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter. "Delhi LG can't escape his misdeeds. We will soon be approaching court in the matter because the due process of awarding the contract was not followed," he said, asking, "How can the KVIC chairman give a contract to his relative?"

The broadside at Saxena comes amid a festering war of words with the LG, including a spat over the new excise policy in the national capital.

The AAP and the LG also squabbled after Saxena returned some files to the Delhi government, claiming they were not signed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, as is the norm.

On Thursday, Saxena hit out at Kejriwal saying 'flagging anomalies in excise policy' and 'files not being signed by CM' were a part of his duty. Saxena in a series of tweets, accused Kejriwal of 'diversionary tactics and false accusations'.