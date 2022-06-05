AAP attacks LG over crime in Delhi

Continuing its attack on the Delhi lieutenant governor over what it has claimed interference in the functioning of the state government, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday criticised LG VK Saxena over the “crumbling” law and order situation in the Capital.

The Delhi Police reports to the Union home ministry through the lieutenant governor.

In the first friction between the AAP government and the LG, the AAP on Wednesday had objected to a meeting that Saxena held with official of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Then, on Friday, the party said that the LG was overstepping his duties when the latter visited jal board facilities and the Najafgarh drain.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi asked the LG what has he done in the last 10 days to improve the law and order situation or the functioning of the Delhi Police even as many heinous crime incidents have taken place after he assumed office on May 26.

“It appears that the central government has advised you to avoid dealing with the Delhi Police in any matter – as if it is not your responsibility to deal with the Delhi Police, to fix it, or to enhance the legal system,” Atishi said.

The LG did not offer a comment on the AAP’s allegations.

A Delhi police spokesperson denied allegations that crime was increasing in the city. He said that there were no incidents of organised crime in the in the last few days. “In most cases, we have solved the crimes in record time. For example, in the Sangam Vihar case, the accused was arrested within 20 hours. In one case, a man murdered his friend. That person too was arrested at the earliest. In one stabbing case, the accused persons were arrested within 12 hours. These are usual crimes that happen every year. In fact, our police teams have made new records in arresting accused within hours,” the spokesperson said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the Kejriwal government is frustrated because its shortcomings are getting exposed by the visits of the LG, and added that to divert public attention Atishi is raising law and order issues and questioning the LG.

“There are several irregularities in the working of Delhi Jal Board and PWD and the same are getting exposed through LG’s inspections,” he claimed.