AAP attacks LG over crime in Delhi
Continuing its attack on the Delhi lieutenant governor over what it has claimed interference in the functioning of the state government, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday criticised LG VK Saxena over the “crumbling” law and order situation in the Capital.
The Delhi Police reports to the Union home ministry through the lieutenant governor.
In the first friction between the AAP government and the LG, the AAP on Wednesday had objected to a meeting that Saxena held with official of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Then, on Friday, the party said that the LG was overstepping his duties when the latter visited jal board facilities and the Najafgarh drain.
Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi asked the LG what has he done in the last 10 days to improve the law and order situation or the functioning of the Delhi Police even as many heinous crime incidents have taken place after he assumed office on May 26.
“It appears that the central government has advised you to avoid dealing with the Delhi Police in any matter – as if it is not your responsibility to deal with the Delhi Police, to fix it, or to enhance the legal system,” Atishi said.
The LG did not offer a comment on the AAP’s allegations.
A Delhi police spokesperson denied allegations that crime was increasing in the city. He said that there were no incidents of organised crime in the in the last few days. “In most cases, we have solved the crimes in record time. For example, in the Sangam Vihar case, the accused was arrested within 20 hours. In one case, a man murdered his friend. That person too was arrested at the earliest. In one stabbing case, the accused persons were arrested within 12 hours. These are usual crimes that happen every year. In fact, our police teams have made new records in arresting accused within hours,” the spokesperson said.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the Kejriwal government is frustrated because its shortcomings are getting exposed by the visits of the LG, and added that to divert public attention Atishi is raising law and order issues and questioning the LG.
“There are several irregularities in the working of Delhi Jal Board and PWD and the same are getting exposed through LG’s inspections,” he claimed.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
