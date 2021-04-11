AAP calls for ‘vaccine nationalism’ to control worst wave of Covid-19 till now

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the urgent need for “vaccine universalisation and vaccine nationalism.” He also urged the government to reassess its vaccination policy and include younger citizens in the inoculation drive.

“I urge the Government of India to adopt `Vaccine Nationalism', and prioritise vaccinating the entire 135 crore in India before earning trivial international laurels. Do not let vaccination centre shut while doses are being flown out of the country,” Chadha wrote to the Prime Minister in the letter cited by news agency ANI.

The AAP leader accused the Centre of prioritising the international community over Indian citizens in terms of providing the vaccines. He claimed that the nation is facing an acute shortage of Covid-19 shots with thousands of vaccination centres being shut for want of doses. “Several states have run out of stocks of vaccines and remaining states have stocks left only for 3 to 5 days,” Chadha said.

The AAP legislator wrote that the central government claims that Pakistan has only exported terrorism to India and yet, “we are exporting life-saving vaccines to Pakistan.”

The Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board reiterated his party's request to open vaccination for all adults as opposed to making only the elderly, more vulnerable, and frontline workers eligible for the shot in the first three phases of the Covid-19 immunisation programme.

The AAP leader added that while other nations were stockpiling jabs for their own citizens, India, despite being a manufacturer of world class vaccines, is gleefully exporting it. “We need vaccines now more than ever, as Governments successively impose further and further restrictions on free movement in their States in a desperate bid to contain what is potentially the worst wave of Covid-19 till now,” he wrote in the letter to PM Modi.

As in the current phase all those above 45 years of age can get the vaccine, Raghav Chadha wrote, “While adopting Vaccine Nationalism, please also keep in mind 'Vaccine Universalisation'. I appeal to Government of India to not regard youngsters as expendable collateral damage in the Government's diplomatic moves. The Fundamental Right to health is not the reserve of just the old and the ailing.”

Raghav Chadha wrote to the Prime Minister a day before the nation kick-started the ‘Tika Utsav’ (vaccination festival) to inoculate as many eligible citizens as possible over the next four days.