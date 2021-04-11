As 'Tika Utsav' begins, PM Modi posts 4 requests for countrymen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted a message on Twitter to mark Tika Utsav, or vaccination festival, which aims to inoculate maximum number of eligible people against the viral disease. The Prime Minister also posted four requests along with his message.

"Today, we are starting the Tika Utsav across the country. In this round of fight against corona, I have four requests..." PM Modi said, pasting a link to a release where these requests were listed: Each One- Vaccinate One, Each One- Treat One, Each One- Save One, and creation of micro-containment zones.

आज से हम सभी, देशभर में टीका उत्सव की शुरुआत कर रहे हैं। कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई के इस चरण में देशवासियों से मेरे चार आग्रह हैं… https://t.co/8zXZ0bqYgl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2021





Explaining what each request entails, PM Modi said Each One-Vaccinate One means helping those (such as less educated and old) who cannot get themselves vaccinated; Each One-Treat One is about helping those who do not have the means to, or do not know about the facilities available, for vaccination; under Each One-Save One emphasis is on wearing masks which will help saves lives of the people.

About the fourth request, PM Modi said that people must lead in creation of micro-containment zones. Wherever a Covid-19 positive case has been reported, people of that family and locality must create a micro-containment zone.

"This Tika Utsav is a beginning of second big fight against Covid-19. We have to give special emphasis on personal hygiene as well as social hygiene," PM Modi said in his message.

These messages are reiteration of what PM Modi told chief ministers during a meeting on Covid-19 situation in the country on Thursday. He said that the chief ministers should learn to deal with criticism, but continue the work of vaccinating people and increasing testing.

The Tika Utsav has been organised on the advice of PM Modi with an aim to inoculate maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus amid a surge in cases.

In his interaction with chief ministers on Thursday, PM Modi urged them to focus on vaccinating all those who are above 45 years in age in high caseload districts.

"Sometimes, it helps in changing the atmosphere. The birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule is on April 11 and on April 14, there is the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb. Can we organise a 'Tika Utsav: or vaccine festival and create an atmosphere of Tika Utsav?" he had said.

The daily count of Covid-19 positive cases has reached record highs in the last few days in India. On Sunday, the country recorded 152,879 new cases of the viral infection.