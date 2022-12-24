AAP ‘challenges’ BJP to contest Delhi mayor polls

Ahead of elections for the mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 6, a political slugfest has broken out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday challenged the BJP to contest the MCD mayor election, in which, he said, the BJP is planning to set up an independent candidate.

“BJP had announced that it will not contest the mayoral election, but it is now fielding an independent candidate who will be supported by all its councillors,” said Chadha in a press conference, adding, “It does not suit a party such as BJP to contest elections from the backdoor. BJP should have the courage to come forward and fight the election, and not under any disguise. It does not augur well for any political party to fight an election out of fear of their opponent and to fight it under different pretexts,” he added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor denied the party was putting up an independent candidate, and said such remarks from AAP leaders show that they are insecure even after winning the MCD election.

Delhi BJP working president Virender Sachdeva said: “The BJP will disclose the plan about the mayoral election on December 26.”

A Delhi BJP leader, seeking anonymity, said the party is likely to field a candidate for the mayoral polls. “Discussions are underway within the party about the selection of names. The candidates will be announced on December 26,” said the BJP leader.

December 27 is the last date of nomination for the mayoral election.

“Since the day of municipal election results, the AAP has been suspicious of its councillors, sometimes taking them outside Delhi and calling them almost daily to the party office or chief minister’s house on the pretext of training camps. AAP has absolutely no faith in its councillors from the Purvanchali and Vaish community, which is why they have not been given a place in the municipal corporation leadership elections,” said Kapoor.

On Friday, the AAP named Shelly Oberoi, a first-time councillor who won from East Patel Nagar ward, as its candidate for the post of mayor and Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, councillor from Chandni Mahal ward, for the post of deputy mayor. The party also named candidates for election for four members of the standing committee.

At the first MCD meeting on January 6, the election of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee will take place, said an official.

Of the 250 councillors in MCD, AAP has 134, the BJP has 104 while the Congress has 9. Three others are independent candidates. The electoral college for the election of mayor now includes 250 councillors, seven members of Lok Sabha, three members of Rajya Sabha and 1/5th of the members of the Delhi Assembly, nominated by the speaker by rotation every year. Delhi assembly speaker on Friday nominated 13 AAP MLAs and one BJP MLA for representation in the MCD.

Besides 134 councillors, the AAP has three Rajya Sabha MPs, 13 MLAs in the electoral college (150 votes), whereas the BJP has 104 councillors, seven Lok Sabha MPs and one MLA (112 votes). While 10 people nominated by the Delhi lieutenant governor (administrator) called aldermen are also part of the house of councillors, they do not have voting rights in the House.

