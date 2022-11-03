AAP govt launches revamped ‘One Delhi’ app for public transport

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched the revamped, upgraded version of its ‘One Delhi’ mobile app, which aims to help commuters navigate public transport systems in the city.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the launch of the app is an important step towards making transport system world-class. “Through ‘One Delhi’ mobile app, you can live track all buses, book bus tickets and daily passes online, share your feedback, and get all information related to Electric Vehicle chargers.” he tweeted in Hindi.

Transportation minister Kailash Gahlot said the app was envisioned around two years ago to provide a one-stop shop to address many challenges with accessing the public transport system in Delhi, particularly to provide more reliable and convenient bus services for the people.

The mobile app, first launched in 2019, has been developed by the Delhi government in collaboration with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi.

“With the launch of the all-in-one public transport ‘One Delhi’ app, we are working towards making bus travel more reliable and help commuters in better planning of your city travel. I request the people to share their feedback and any grievances on the app to help us keep improving our services across public transport,” he said.

A transport department official said those who use the app will be able to search the live locations of 7,300 buses on more than 500 bus routes in Delhi, and can locate the nearest bus stops to plan their journey.

“The application will also provide the arrival time of the buses at any bus stop on a real-time basis and also help commuters to buy an e-ticket while getting a 10% discount . Women passengers can buy free pink tickets through the app,” the official said.

“Users can provide feedback regarding buses which can range from conduct of driver, conductor, marshall as well the overall cleanliness of the bus, over speeding by raising a complaint through the app,” the official added.

The upgraded features on the app also include a search tool to find nearest electric vehicle charger and battery swapping station, along with the real-time availability of these stations.