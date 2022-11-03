AAP govt to showcase ‘The City That Cares’ at Pragati Maidan fair

New Delhi The Delhi government pavilion at the 41st International Trade Fair will showcase Delhi as ‘The City That Cares’, featuring public welfare initiatives including those with respect to education, health, infrastructure, electricity, water, transport and tourism. The India International Trade Fair is set to be held at Pragati Maidan between November 14 and 27. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reviewed preparations for the fair on Thursday in a meeting with officials. Sisodia said, “Delhi has initiated a new chapter for the development of India - through its transformative work in education, health, public transport, industry, environment etc. Several new initiatives have been introduced in Delhi, in such a way that the future of the field of technology, education, health, transport etc. is materializing in Delhi today. This time, a glimpse of all these initiatives shall be seen as part of the Delhi Pavilion in the trade fair – as an insight into our nation’s future.”The design of the Delhi government’s pavilion will be based on the design of e-buses to underline the state government’s e-vehicle policy. “A glimpse of the rich cultural heritage and history of Delhi shall also be displayed in the design of the stalls present inside the pavilion,” the government said in a statement.

The Delhi pavilion will also showcase roads, flyovers, bridges and other infrastructural development projects. Various selfie points shall also be introduced for visitors to have an immersive, memorable experience of the Delhi Pavilion, the government statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON