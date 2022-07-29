Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP hits out at Centre over unemployment

AAP hits out at Centre over unemployment

delhi news
Published on Jul 29, 2022 04:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday slammed the Centre’s record on employment, citing the data shared by the Union government in the Lok Sabha records, and said that the figures have exposed the promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party that it will provide 20 million jobs every year
HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday slammed the Centre’s record on employment, citing the data shared by the Union government in the Lok Sabha records, and said that the figures have exposed the promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party that it will provide 20 million jobs every year.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Jitendra Singh, minister of state in the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, said that of the 220.05 million applicants for government jobs between 2014-15 to 2021-22, only 720,000 were recommended for appointment in the central government jobs.

Bharadwaj said, “BJP can’t call this data unverified. They must answer now.”

“A few months back, NSSO data revealed that under BJP’s rule, India is looking at the highest figures of unemployment in the last 45 years. Centre evaded the questions saying the NSSO data was not verified. Now, the data presented in the Parliament is supposed to be verified. Centre cannot run away,” said Bharadwaj.

A BJP spokesperson refused to comment on AAP’s allegations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The racket had dedicated members in every department. Some people would only make phone calls, some would fraudulently arrange sim cards, some would look after creating bogus or shell companies, some would generate UPI ids, and some would transfer the fraud money abroad by converting them into cryptocurrency. (StockPic)

    10 Chinese nationals under police scanner for running international racket of fraudulent loan apps

    Mumbai: As many as ten Chinese nationals are under the scanner of Mumbai Cyber police that busted a massive international loan fraud racket which is allegedly been operated by Chinese nationals since 2018 in India. They lured hundreds of Indian youths by offering them jobs in FinTech companies and call centres, systematically made them work for the loan fraud racket and cheated lakhs of Indians with thousands of crores in the past four years.

  • The physical space of the library is certainly smaller than the intellectual space that it occupies among its visitors and subscribers. (Paroma Mukherjee/HT PHOTO)

    Of women, by women, for women: A tiny library for a big cause

    The Sister Library, at its core, is a community-owned feminist library. It is by no means the first in the city. Started by artist Aqui Thami in 2018 as a travelling library, Sister Library found a home in Bandra a year later. Thami says the library—which sports a deep pink, bordering on red walls—isn't meant to be a “hangout” spot, where people can sit with their libraries. The library is minded by children from Dharavi.

  • According to the police, the injured was rushed to a hospital but proclaimed dead on arrival. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road

    A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.

  • The deceased man lived in a rented house in a one-plus-one structure (AFP)

    Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected

    Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.

  • The special MCOCA court in Pune granted bail to an accused arrested by the police for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune

    Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out