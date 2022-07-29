AAP hits out at Centre over unemployment
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday slammed the Centre’s record on employment, citing the data shared by the Union government in the Lok Sabha records, and said that the figures have exposed the promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party that it will provide 20 million jobs every year.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Jitendra Singh, minister of state in the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, said that of the 220.05 million applicants for government jobs between 2014-15 to 2021-22, only 720,000 were recommended for appointment in the central government jobs.
Bharadwaj said, “BJP can’t call this data unverified. They must answer now.”
“A few months back, NSSO data revealed that under BJP’s rule, India is looking at the highest figures of unemployment in the last 45 years. Centre evaded the questions saying the NSSO data was not verified. Now, the data presented in the Parliament is supposed to be verified. Centre cannot run away,” said Bharadwaj.
A BJP spokesperson refused to comment on AAP’s allegations.
10 Chinese nationals under police scanner for running international racket of fraudulent loan apps
Mumbai: As many as ten Chinese nationals are under the scanner of Mumbai Cyber police that busted a massive international loan fraud racket which is allegedly been operated by Chinese nationals since 2018 in India. They lured hundreds of Indian youths by offering them jobs in FinTech companies and call centres, systematically made them work for the loan fraud racket and cheated lakhs of Indians with thousands of crores in the past four years.
Of women, by women, for women: A tiny library for a big cause
The Sister Library, at its core, is a community-owned feminist library. It is by no means the first in the city. Started by artist Aqui Thami in 2018 as a travelling library, Sister Library found a home in Bandra a year later. Thami says the library—which sports a deep pink, bordering on red walls—isn't meant to be a “hangout” spot, where people can sit with their libraries. The library is minded by children from Dharavi.
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.
