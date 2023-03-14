AAP kicks off campaign to protest arrest of its leaders in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a door-to-door campaign to inform people that “former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain were arrested in connection with fake cases”. AAP workers are collecting signatures on a petition against the arrests, which they plan to send to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP workers during a signature campaign to protest Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain's arrest on Monday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai kicked off the campaign from Laxmi Nagar Metro station. “Central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are being misused by the central government to target Opposition leaders,” Rai said.

Sisodia, former Delhi deputy chief minister, was arrested by CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Former health minister Jain was arrested by ED in May last year in connection with the probe into money laundering allegations. The Bharatiya Janata Party did not comment on AAP’s campaign even as party leaders held a one-hour protest near Raj Ghat demanding the resignation of CM Arvind Kejriwal.