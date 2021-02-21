AAP leader Gopal Rai confident of defeating BJP by 'historical majority' in MCD bypolls
Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai on Sunday said like in the Delhi assembly polls, the party will defeat the BJP by a "historical majority" in the upcoming municipal corporation by-elections.
By-elections to five municipal wards will be held on February 28 and results will be declared on March 3.
These by-elections are going to write the future of Delhi for the next five years, Rai, who is the Delhi convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claimed during a Booth Karyakarta Sammelan at the Chauhan Bangar ward of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).
Rai said that this is not just the by-elections of five wards, but also the semi-final to "overthrow the corrupt 15-year rule of BJP in MCDs (municipal corporations of Delhi)".
The Chauhan Bangar ward along with the Rohini C and Shalimar Bagh wards under the NDMC, and the Kalyanpuri and Trilokpuri wards under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), will go to polls on February 28.
Mohammad Ishraq Khan is the AAP's candidate from Chauhan Bangar-41E in the Seelampur assembly constituency.
"The AAP will defeat the BJP in a historical majority in the MCD by-elections just the way we did in the Delhi assembly elections," Rai said.
This election is not about the Congress but about defeating the BJP. The Congress will not do any good to the citizens of Delhi but only cut vote, the AAP leader said.
The three municipal corporations of the national capital -- NDMC, EDMC and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation -- are BJP led.
