AAP misled court, maligned my office for petty ends: Delhi LG

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena has approached the Delhi high court, seeking intervention in a matter regarding non-conforming areas to implement the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi deliberately misled the court and maligned his office for petty ends by presenting “twisted and distorted” facts in the matter. Lt Gov VK Saxena, in his plea filed on March 1, claimed that he had consciously approved the proposal in the report regarding the identification of conforming and non-conforming wards on February 3. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Saxena, in his plea filed on March 1, claimed that he had consciously approved the proposal in the report regarding the identification of conforming and non-conforming wards on February 3 keeping in mind the next date of hearing, and had forwarded his approval to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with an explicit noting to place the same before the high court on February 7.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He said that the Delhi government, instead of complying with his directive, filed an application seeking an extension of time.

“The facts reflect a distressing plight, where the GNCT of Delhi refuses to take responsibility of its own lapses and omissions. What is even more concerning is the manner in which the responsibility is falsely attributed to a constitutional authority with no regard for accountability of one’s actions. The manner in which the twisted and distorted facts were presented before the court in this matter is a deliberate attempt to mislead the court and malign the constitutional office of the LG,” Saxena said.

The LG’s application was listed before on Tuesday, but a bench of justice Subramonium Prasad posted it for March 20.

HT reached out to AAP, but party officials did not offer a comment at the time of going to print.