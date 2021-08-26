AAP says BJP owes MCD money for using hoardings

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not paying the city’s municipal corporations for using their hoardings and billboards.

“The BJP looted the MCDs [municipal corporations of Delho] by putting up advertisements worth crores on MCDs paid hoarding sites without paying a penny. The BJP is not paying the dues it should have for putting up all the advertisements. Contractors who put up advertisements are enduring heavy losses, the same has been stated MCD’s standing committee,” said AAP spokesperson and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.

He added, “The BJP-ruled MCD has now come up with a proposal to waive off the license fees so they can compensate for the losses they have inflicted upon the contractors. The MCDs should have received crores of rupees as revenue through advertisements, but the BJP used that money to fill their own pockets.”

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Instead of misleading people on issues that do not affect their everyday lives, the AAP should answer why the Delhi government has not released the funds which they owe to the three MCDs.”

