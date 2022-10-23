AAP seeks action against Sambit Patra for ‘violating' CCS conduct rules

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi has written to Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy, demanding the removal of BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra from the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) “for blatantly violating Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules and misusing the post for party work”.

“Sambit Patra, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), was appointed as Chairman of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) on 30th November, 2021 for a period of 3 years. ITDC falls under the supervision and control of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India,” Atishi wrote, adding that Patra’s appointment was made by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) in an “unprecedented move to allegedly accommodate Mr Patra”.

Atishi's letter comes days after Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Vice Chairman Jasmine Shah was served a notice by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for blatantly misusing government resources and Public Office to further the cause of a political party as its spokesperson.

Atishi said by continuing to hold the post of BJP national spokesperson, Patra is disqualified in law from holding the post of chairman, ITDC under Rule 5 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules 1964 and also under principles of neutrality required for holding any public office.

"The post of Chairman ITDC is a non-political post and the Chairman in not just required to be independent but also seen to be independent of any political affiliation. It should duly be noted that Mr. Patra seemingly holds no prior experience in tourism sector,” the letter added.

She also claimed that there are replete examples available in the public domain wherein Patra, while holding the post of chairman of the ITDC, has abused the said office by appearing in news channels and press conferences on behalf of the BJP as its national spokesperson.

It also alleged that Patra regularly conducts political meetings at ITDC offices and attends TV interviews and debates in his capacity as BJP’s spokesperson from the premises of the ITDC. “Reference in this regard may be had to the official Twitter account.”

