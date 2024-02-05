AAP slams BJP over Supreme Court’s order on Chandigarh mayor elections

Councillors from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday cornered the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Supreme Court order on the Chandigarh mayoral elections, with AAP members rushing into the well of the house and raising slogans against members from the BJP. Opposition councillors protest during the MCD House meeting at the Civic Centre on Monday. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday castigated the returning officer in the Chandigarh mayoral polls for “defacing ballots” and “making a mockery of democracy” and said “we will not allow democracy to be murdered”.

During the house meeting on Monday to discuss budget proposals, AAP councillors raised slogans, saying the Supreme Court observations vindicated their stand over the issue.

The AAP had moved the top court, alleging gross irregularities in the conduct of Chandigarh mayoral polls in which the BJP candidate was announced the winner.

Ravinder Bharadwaj, AAP councillor from Aman Vihar, said, “Entire country has seen the conduct of the returning officer on video.”

AAP councillor Praveen Kumar from Mahaveer Enclave (west) said the Supreme Court’s statement has exposed the BJP in the Chandigarh elections. “This is a clear vindication of the AAP’s stand,” he said.

Leader of the opposition Raja Iqbal Singh said the BJP councillors also entered the well of the house, objecting to the slogans of “Vote Chor” being raised by AAP. “Chandigarh election was not the subject for discussion for the meeting. They were unnecessarily raising the slogans when the issue has nothing to do with Delhi or MCD.”

BJP councillors also protested against the proposal to raise the discretionary funds of mayor from ₹7.5 crore to ₹500 crore. Former South MCD mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “Why does the mayor need so much money in discretionary funds. This fund should be equally divided among 250 councillors so that they can carry out basic repair works in their wards.”

Mayor Shelly Oberoi did not comment in the House. However, an official from the mayor’s office said, “We will use the money available that remained unspent over the last four-five years. It will not lead to decrease in funds to other departments.”

Iqbal said there is no need to put so much funds at the discretion of the mayor. “This is illegal and we will oppose any hike in the mayor’s discretionary funds,” he said.

Earlier, the Budget discussion was initiated by Congress councillor Nazia Danish. She said the final budget speech to be read by the leader of the house Mukesh Goyal has “already been finalised”, and there is no point in holding discussions and seeking suggestions. Goel responded that no speech has been submitted to the municipal secretariat.

Dilshad Colony councillor Preeti raised the issue of dog bites and demanded that MCD provide vaccinations to affected people at their doorstep.

BJP councillor Sandeep Kapoor said the budget normally had inputs from 12 zonal committees, 23 special and ad hoc committees, but non-formation of these panels has led to a situation in which the budget “is being passed hurriedly”.

Later in the evening, Oberoi tweeted that the councillors took part in the Budget session. “Also, the Supreme Court’s comment regarding Chandigarh Mayor elections was welcomed. This will be a historic budget for the people, youth and businessmen of Delhi. This time, special attention has been given to sanitation and infrastructure in the budget.The first budget of the AAP government of the corporation will be presented in the House on February 8, after discussion.”