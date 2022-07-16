AAP slams MCD move to increase trade and storage licence fee
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- under the of the BJP-led central government -- has increased the trade and storage licence fee from ₹500 to up to ₹1 lakh.
Earlier, a shop covering up to 10 square metres (sqm) had to pay a trade licence fee of ₹500, but now, it has been increased to ₹4,000. The licence fee for shops up to 10-20sqm has hiked from ₹500 to ₹10,000; for 21-400sqm from ₹500 to ₹21,000; and for over 400sqm to ₹72,000, Pathak said during a press conference on Friday.
The AAP has demanded a rollback of the increased fee, to ensure a relief to the traders, said Pathak. “It seems that the BJP has launched an assault against the people of Delhi. They have decided to make their lives miserable. The BJP knows that their days at helm of affairs in the MCD are over, and their condition is so pitiable that they are running away from the elections. They are well aware that they will not come back to power in Delhi in the next 50 years... So, they have started the politics of revenge,” Pathak claimed.
Delhi BJP spokesperson did not reply to HT’s request seeking reaction to the AAP’s claims.
Pathak claimed that the BJP is mainly targeting the small traders. “The BJP has increased trade and storage licence fees by a thousand times. Earlier, if a trader owned a covering an area of 10 sqm, the person was required to pay ₹500 to get a trade licence. Now, the amount has increased to ₹4,000,” Pathak said, stressing that the “traders are under immense financial stress due the Covid-19 pandemic.
The pandemic caused a loss of 70-80% to the traders. “They are not even close to reaching the level of trade in February 2020 -- one month ahead of the Covid-imposed nationwide lockdown. Even at such stressful times, the BJP has decided to completely destroy the trading business in the Capital. The traders will become unemployed, and will be forced to sell their houses if the situation continues. Earlier, the MCD used to charge ₹160 for a licence. Last year, it was increased to ₹500... and we vehemently opposed that move. The move was delayed for a while, but now, they have crossed all the limits,” Pathak added.
The MCD did not comment on the matter despite several attempts.
-
Delhi L-G recommends suspension of former ADM over illegal land transfer
Lieutenant-governor VK Saxena has recommended the suspension of a Delhi government official, a former additional district magistrate (north) of the revenue department, over alleged irregularities in the transfer of forest land to private individuals in north Delhi, the L-G's office said on Friday. Nitin Jindal (DANICS), then ADM (North) under the revenue department of the government of Delhi could not be contacted for comments.
-
Punjab Police hunt for duo who fired RPG at intelligence office
Over two months after a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the intelligence headquarters in Mohali, the Punjab Police claim to be closing in on the two attackers. While Divanshu belongs to Haryana's Jhajjar, Deepak is from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda had allegedly also used the duo to execute two murders — one in Maharashtra's Nanded (where the gangter-turned-terrorist's group is mainly active) and another in Amritsar.
-
Karnataka to conduct workplace, door-to-door vaccinations: Sudhakar
The Karnataka government has prepared district-wise micro plans for conducting workplace vaccinations along with door-to-door inoculation drive to implement the 75-days Covid vaccine Amrit Mahotsav. All citizens above 18 years of age who have completed six months or 26 weeks after their second dose can avail the precaution dose, beginning on Friday and till September 30, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said.
-
Death toll from rain-related incidents in Karnataka rises to 33, says CMO
The death toll from rain-related incidents in Karnataka rose to 33 with one more death in Khanapur town in Belagavi on Friday, a statement from the chief minister's office said. According to the statement, the 15-year-old boy from Chunchawad village in Khanapur taluk died after a clay wall of his house crashed on him on Thursday night. The video conferencing was held from a private hotel in Devanahalli, the CMO statement said.
-
The Hinjewadi police have lodged an FIR against an accident victim and Shedge's brother for assaulting a tempo driver. According to the complaint, the tempo driver, identified as Ramesh Pawar, offered to treat the two-wheeler rider at a hospital. Instead, the duo called their relatives and assaulted Pawar. Shedge strangulated the tempo driver's neck and left him unconscious in rainwater pool. An FIR was lodged against Shedge and his brother on Thursday.
