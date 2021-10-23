AAP to celebrate ‘Valmiki Jayanti’ on grand scale at Thyagaraj Stadium today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will celebrate ‘Valmiki Jayanti’ on a grand scale at Delhi's Thyagaraj stadium on Saturday. “On October 23, ‘Pragat Diwas’ will be celebrated on a big scale by the Delhi government at Thyagaraj Stadium,” a statement quoting AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal made the announcement after paying a visit to the Valmiki temple at Mandir Marg on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. He was accompanied by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

“Valmiki Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who authored Ramayana. This day is also commemorated as Pragat Diwas,” Kejriwal said, adding that Maharishi Valmiki apprised the world about Lord Ram and his legacy by writing the Ramayana, according to news agency PTI.

“If we adopt the path shown by Maharishi Valmiki even fractionally in our lives, then we will be able to lead much better lives,” the Delhi chief minister further said. He pointed out that the Ramayana tells society about the ‘dharma’ of each and every person in the world.

Kejriwal also said that his government has been providing financial assistance to people who wanted to celebrate the day in their colonies across Delhi, PTI also reported.

“We started doing this in the last three-four years. But for the first time at a central level, we are celebrating it on behalf of the Delhi government,” he said and urged people to participate in Saturday’s ceremony in maximum numbers.

Maharishi Valmiki is worshipped by sections of the Dalit community. The call to hold celebrations is interesting because Kejriwal often commences AAP’s campaigns ahead of polls from Mandir Marg in the national capital.

Assembly elections are due in many states next year, including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, and AAP is looking to strengthen its base outside Delhi by launching poll campaigns in some of these states.