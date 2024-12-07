Menu Explore
AAP will waive off wrong water bills if re-elected: Kejriwal

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 08, 2024 04:02 AM IST

Ahead of the February 2025 elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal urged Malviya Nagar residents not to pay inflated water bills, promising waivers if re-elected.

In the run up to the upcoming assembly elections -- likely to be held in February 2025 -- the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday went on a padyatra (foot march) in the Malviya Nagar assembly constituency. Kejriwal asked the residents not to pay their water bills if they think the bills are inflated.

Kejriwal during padyatra in Malviya Nagar on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Kejriwal during padyatra in Malviya Nagar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The padyatra was part of his public outreach programme. He assured the residents that if the AAP comes to power in the upcoming polls, all unnecessary inflated bills will be waived-off.

“I have learned that many people have received water bills that are unusually high and incorrect. If you feel your bill is wrong, there’s no need to pay it — we will waive them off once our government is re-elected. We are already providing 20,000 litre free water,” Kejriwal said during the outreach program.

Also Read | Delhi HC denies Kejriwal early hearing in plea against ED charge sheet

He further highlighted the work done by the AAP government in the last 10 years such as round-the-clock and free electricity, free water supply, free bus rides for women, better schools and healthcare facilities.

During the padyatra, the former Delhi chief minister -- accompanied by Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti -- was seen interacting with locals, shaking hands and taking selfies with them amid an extensive security detail.

Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
