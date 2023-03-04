AAP workers protest outside party office as CBI produces Manish Sisodia before court | Video

As Manish Sisodia was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, scores of Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest in Delhi, demanding the release of Sisodia, who has been arrested by CBI over alleged irregularities in the capital's liquor excise policy. Carrying placards, several AAP leaders and workers gathered at party office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, and raised slogans like 'Manish Sisodia ko riha karo' (release Manish Sisodia).

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters protest over the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case.(Pappi Sharma)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior party leader Sisodia, moved the lower court for regular bail after his arrest this week. In his bail application the former deputy CM, said that keeping him in custody will serve ‘no fruitful purpose’.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court reserved its order on a plea by the CBI seeking further three-day custody of the AAP leader. CBI's plea was opposed by Sisodia's lawyer who said the inefficiency of the agency to complete its probe cannot be a ground for remand and he cannot be asked to incriminate himself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Manish Sisodia's CBI custody extended till Monday; Wife very ill, court told

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters protest over the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case.(Pappi Sharma)

Sisodia was arrested Sunday after being interrogated for eight hours. The CBI said he was arrested over 'evasive replies'. The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court then gave the CBI custody of Sisodia for five days.

Sisodia's arrest has been criticised by the opposition, who have accused the centre of using investigative agencies under its ambit to target rivals. AAP boss and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP this week.

"Two people who brought laurels to India have been jailed by PM Modi. Excise policy was an excuse… there was no scam. Sisodia was arrested as he did good work in education… Jain was arrested as he did good work."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON