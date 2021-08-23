Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP protests against BJP over alleged corruption in Novelty Cinema sale
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protest against BJP and MCD over the selling of Novelty Cinema, near BJP office, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protest against BJP and MCD over the selling of Novelty Cinema, near BJP office, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

AAP protests against BJP over alleged corruption in Novelty Cinema sale

While the AAP is in charge of Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls next year.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:40 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged demonstrations in all 272 wards in Delhi to protest against the lease sale of the plot of Novelty Cinema in north Delhi by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations (MCD) allegedly at a price much below it’s current value.

“AAP workers organised ‘padyatra’ against BJP in all 272 wards of Delhi today. The protests were against the sale of 200-crore Novelty Cinema plot by BJP for just 34 crore. The BJP leaders have sold the Novelty Cinema land to their own people at throwaway prices so that they can fill their own pockets. The BJP has been committing scam after scam in the MCD and made the MCD completely bankrupt,” said Vikas Total, AAP councillor and leader of Opposition in the North MCD.

While the AAP is in charge of Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls next year.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that North MCD will cancel the sale if AAP can bring an offer for the enhanced price. “AAP can easily make the government buy it at 100 crore, which is half the market price quoted by AAP leaders,” he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson further said that the circle rate of the plot is 18.98 crore, adding that it was sold at 34.70 crore, which is twice the amount.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.