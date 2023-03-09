AAP’s Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj sworn in as Delhi ministers

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday took oath as new ministers in the Delhi government. The newly inducted ministers replace Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who resigned after being arrested over allegations of corruption. President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday had appointed both the AAP leaders as ministers on the advice of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Greater Kailash MLA, and Atishi, Kalkaji MLA, are now Delhi ministers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Delhi government official said Atishi will be given education, PWD, power, and tourism departments, while Saurabh will get health, urban development, water, and industries.CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the two ministers and said: "Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi have been sworn in as ministers by LG. The way Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were doing good work for Delhi, I hope they (Bharadwaj and Atishi) will also walk the footmarks left by them and do good work for the capital."Atishi, a Rhodes scholar, represents Kalkaji constituency and has been a key member of Sisodia's team. She contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from East Delhi seat, wherein she lost to BJP's Gautam Gambhir.

Saurabh Bharadwaj is the party's national spokesperson and represents Greater Kailash constituency. He has also served as the vice-chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board. He was also a minister during the first stint of the Kejriwal government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi council of ministers now has a strength of five, including CM Arvind Kejriwal, who doesn't hold any portfolios.Sisodia is in Tihar jail after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy. He is in judicial custody till March 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON