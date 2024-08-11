AAP’s party office gets new address in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday shifted to its new office at bungalow number 1, Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, New Delhi, party functionaries aware of the development said. AAP signboards go up at the new party office. (HT Photo)

Till Saturday, the AAP operated out of No. 206, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg on Rouse Avenue Road near ITO. However, this lot belongs to the Delhi judiciary, which sought to use this space to expand district services.

“We have vacated the old office in DDU Marg and shifted to the new location. All party activities, important meetings and press conferences will now be held at the new party office,” said one of the functionaries, on condition of anonymity.

The new office, located at a walking distance from the Mandi House roundabout, was buzzing with activity on Sunday, as AAP signboards went up, and final touches were being given to the building.

The Central government allotted the Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane bungalow to the AAP on July 25 following a Delhi high court order, dated June 5, which said that the party was entitled to space for its office in the national capital. The court’s direction came following a plea made by the AAP.

On June 10, the Supreme Court asked the AAP to vacate its Rouse Avenue office in the Capital by August 10, clarifying that the earlier deadline of June 15 was being extended as the “last opportunity” for the political outfit to comply with its directive.

The court was hearing an application filed by the AAP seeking modification of the March 4 order requiring it to vacate the premises by June 15 as the land had already been allocated to the Delhi high court in 2020 for expansion of the district judiciary.