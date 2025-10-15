Act on tree cutting at Mehrauli, NGT tells tree officer

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the tree officer (South) to impose penalties on residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the State Trading Corporation (STC) housing colony in Mehrauli after confirming the illegal felling of 17 trees and heavy pruning of 10 others in the complex. (Photo for representation)

The directions came on a plea filed by an applicant earlier this year, alleging large-scale violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA) within the society. Following a probe, the forest department confirmed the illegal felling, following which the tree officer ordered the RWA to plant 300 saplings as compensatory plantation. An FIR under the DPTA has also been lodged in the matter.

In its order dated October 9, a bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that while the applicant sought a penalty of ₹1 lakh per tree, citing the MC Mehta case, the circumstances were not comparable.

“The applicant has submitted that the penalty at ₹1 lakh per tree should be imposed, but parity of the circumstances existing in that case and in the present case have not been demonstrated. Thus, the forest department will ensure the appropriate action for the levy of penalty in terms of the provisions of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act,” the bench observed.

The tribunal further noted that while the RWA claimed to have already planted 200 trees, it had cited lack of space for the remaining 100.

“DCF (South) is directed to indicate or provide the space to the RWA for carrying out the plantation of the remaining 100 trees. The RWA is directed to ensure that 300 trees planted by them are properly maintained,” the bench said.

The bench also recorded the applicant’s plea for environmental compensation but said, “no calculation thereof has been provided... Hence, the applicant will be at liberty to raise it in appropriate proceedings.”