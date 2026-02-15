Activists allege cruelty over stray dog relocation for AI summit in Delhi

New Delhi: Animal welfare activists on Saturday alleged that civic authorities have been capturing and relocating stray dogs across parts of the Capital ahead of the upcoming AI Impact Summit. Several videos, verified by HT, circulating on social media, show dogs chained to objects or captured in nets. Activists alleged that dogs were being picked up from several areas in the city (Hindustan Times)

One video shows dogs inside what appears to be a dump yard, chained to tables and locked inside steel kennels, with an activist alleging that airport authorities had picked them up. Activists who spoke to HT on Saturday claimed the video was shot at a dump yard near Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“We sent a team to the airport at 6am on Friday morning, as we had heard that dogs were being picked up from across the city. It is upsetting that the dogs are being kept in such a condition,” said Ajay Joshi, 59, a Delhi-based animal activist.

HT reached out to airport operator GMR and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation for comment regarding the issue, but did not receive a response until the time of going to print.

A veterinary department official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had told HT on Friday that areas near Bharat Mandapam and other locations that were likely to be visited by dignitaries would be kept free of stray dogs and cattle. However, the official declined to clarify whether the dogs would be relocated or taken to shelters.

Another video, shot at an unconfirmed location, shows a dog trapped in a net, with a person allegedly arguing with workers to release it.

To be sure, earlier, the Supreme Court passed an order stating that canines picked up under its August 11 order will be released after sterilisation and immunisation, except those suffering from rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.

Activists alleged that dogs were being picked up from several areas, including Pragati Maidan, Rajghat, ITO, Connaught Place, Lodhi Road, South Extension and Vasant Kunj. They also claimed removal of dogs from markets such as Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Defence Colony and Nehru Place, religious sites including Kalkaji, ISKCON and the Lotus Temple, historical monuments such as Nizamuddin Dargah, Old Fort and Red Fort, as well as from several hotel premises.

Calling the exercise unlawful, animal activist Ambika Shukla said, “Picking up dogs for events is unlawful, unnecessary and counterproductive. Delegates are not going to roam the streets, they are simply going to move from hotels to the hall. All the countries from where these delegates hail are animal loving countries,” said Shukla. She added that while the Supreme Court and the nation are focused on sterilisation efforts, caging sterilised dogs would further delay the initiative.

Another activist, Priya Tuli, 70, alleged that the removal drive was already underway, but the summit was being used to expedite it.

“They are mostly targeting the old dogs. They are Just picking them up without any protocols or involving the feeder community in the process. All this will further make them aggressive and instances of dog bites will increase and they’ll blame these creatures,” Tuli said.