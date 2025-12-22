Activists gather at Bangla Sahib against SC ruling on stray relocation

Dozens of animal welfare activists gathered in central Delhi on Sunday to express their concerns over a Supreme Court ruling on stray dogs and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)’s recently notified rules in that regard. Attendees expressed concern that stray dogs in the city would be treated inhumanely as a result of the Supreme Court’s order. (HT)

“This is not a protest, but rather just an appeal to the divine. The resolution which we were praying for was simply a fair hearing in the courts. Nothing can oppose logic, science, and law, which will tell you that shelters aren’t an option, and sterilisation, vaccination, and release are,” said animal activist Ambika Shukla, adding that around 400 people had gathered in and around the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara complex.

Attendees expressed concern that stray dogs in the city would be treated inhumanely as a result of the Supreme Court’s order.

Aashima Sharma, 50, another animal activist said, “We have come here because who else can we go to? We went to the court, which is supposed to be an impartial authority, but to no avail.”

“Not only are there not enough shelters in the city, but the ones which do exist are extremely underequipped. The order will lead to dogs being crammed into unsanitary places without proper provisions. The earlier existing Animal Birth Control rules should be followed,” said one attendee, requesting anonymity.

Terming the rise in dog-bite incidents a “matter of human safety concern”, on November 7, the court directed all states and Union territories to ensure the removal of stray dogs from most public spaces, holding that such dogs cannot be released back into the same premises after sterilisation.

Following this, the MCD notified a new stray dog policy, which mandates a revised sterilisation-and-release programme, imposes steep financial penalties on NGOs, and introduces compulsory designated feeding points across the city.

The next hearing on the issue is scheduled for January 7, 2026.