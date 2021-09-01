Afghan protest outside UNHCR office could become Covid super spreader, says high court

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the response of the Centre and the Delhi government on residents’ plea seeking the removal of Afghan nationals protesting outside the United Nations Human Rights (UNHCR) office in Vasant Vihar, observing that it would not want the gathering to become a super spreader of the Covid-19 infection.

Justice Rekha Palli said the lives of people in the national capital cannot be “endangered” just because the move to remove protesters will have international consequences. The court was hearing a plea by Vasant Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association, seeking the removal of the protesters on the grounds that they were inconveniencing residents.

The judge said the present situation cannot be allowed as protesters were seen sitting and standing together without maintaining the mandatory social distancing norms.

“We are also dealing with Covid-19. Look at the pictures. What if this could be a super spreader of Covid-19? You should ensure some protocol is there. Why are they not wearing masks? You are fining people daily for not wearing masks in cars,” Palli said.

She further said, “It is not the inconvenience only that I am concerned about. I am more concerned that it should not act as a super spreader of Covid-19 again. The city has barely coped with the second wave. You have to ensure that protesters follow Covid protocol. Let them wear masks and then protest.”

“The point is that the general public is suffering because of this (the protest),” the judge said. It asked the Delhi government to inform what steps have been taken to comply with the Supreme Court’s direction to frame guidelines on the issue of the right to protest so as to ensure a balance between fundamental rights and the maintenance of law and order.

The residents, through their advocate Shahrukh Ejaz, said protesters outside the UNHCR office have increased manifold in the weeks following the takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban forces.

Advocate Hrishikesh Baruah, appearing for the RWA, said residents are facing difficulties in commuting and visiting markets for purchasing essential goods and the manner in which the foreign nationals are protesting, sitting next to each other, is likely to be a super spreader of Covid-19.

Central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul told the court that it was not a normal situation and residents should have a more “humanitarian approach”. Such international issues cannot be decided overnight as they have huge international consequences, he said.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam said there are around 500 protesters at the site and sufficient force has been deployed there and Centre shall be asked to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The court asked the Centre, the Delhi government, Delhi Police, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Jal Board to see how the issue can be resolved and posted the matter for further hearing to September 3.