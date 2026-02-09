After 3 ‘poor’ air days, Delhi AQI improves to ‘moderate’

Delhi’s air quality improved on Sunday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 189 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This came after three consecutive days of ‘poor’ air, with the average AQI on Saturday recorded at 227. Experts attributed the temporary relief to strong winds. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

However, Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) forecast said that this improvement is temporary, with the AQI expected to drop to the ‘poor’ category in the coming week.

“The air quality is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category from February 9 to 11, with similar conditions expected over the next six days. Wind speeds will decrease, with northeasterly winds of up to 5 kmph after Monday evening,” the AQEWS bulletin said.

Meanwhile, experts attributed the temporary relief to strong winds. “For the past two to three days, strong westerly and northwesterly winds, reaching speeds of 30–35 kmph, helping disperse pollutants. However, this is temporary. Another western disturbance is reaching Delhi and will impact the wind patterns until February 11 or 12, reducing their velocity,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 10.2°C, around 0.8°C above normal, while the maximum stood at 24.4°C, around 1.1°C above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Maximum temperature would marginally rise over the coming week, reaching 24-26°C on February 14, it added.

“The temperature was not rising due to cold winds coming from the Himalayas. However, the maximum temperature may increase over the next week. Sometimes induced cyclonic formations also develop over Punjab and Haryana, causing a change in wind direction,” added Palawat.

He said that easterly winds are likely to start soon, reducing wind speed and rising temperatures.