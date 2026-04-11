New Delhi, Standing at a narrow, congested stairwell leading to swanky restaurants at Delhi's Khan Market eulogised by the Delhi High Court as the "shaan" of the capital and the haunt of its socialites a young man welcomed the court relief to these establishments as a "business-friendly" decision.

After court relief, Khan Market eateries walk the line on crowd control, compliances

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In a relief to several restaurants in the upscale marketplace, the Delhi High Court on Friday said establishments shall not be denied of operating solely on account of absence of a fire no-objection certificate , provided they maintain occupancy below 50 guests at any given time.

The court was dealing with a batch of pleas by several Khan Market eateries seeking renewal of their health licences and other approvals for running the businesses without authorities insisting on a fire NOC as a pre-condition.

Calling the area the "shaan of Delhi", Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on Friday took on record an undertaking by restaurants that they would adhere to alternative safety mechanisms as may be directed by civic authorities.

The tightly-packed buildings with single entry and exit points, where even a slight surge in footfall can quickly clog movement, and the steep, dimly-lit stairwells funnelling customers to upper floors, are synonymous with the Khan Market 'vibe'.

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{{^usCountry}} The narrow lanes lined with shops leave little room to manoeuvre, while overhead wires hang low above sparkling signboards, and electrical boxes jut out from walls the fire risk undeniable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The narrow lanes lined with shops leave little room to manoeuvre, while overhead wires hang low above sparkling signboards, and electrical boxes jut out from walls the fire risk undeniable. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Restauranteurs welcomed the order, calling it a pro-business and empowering decision that acknowledges these structural realities. They said several fire safety measures have been put in place over the years, even as reconstructing older buildings with modern systems remains a challenge due to space constraints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Restauranteurs welcomed the order, calling it a pro-business and empowering decision that acknowledges these structural realities. They said several fire safety measures have been put in place over the years, even as reconstructing older buildings with modern systems remains a challenge due to space constraints. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We have installed fire extinguishers and sprinkler systems, and ensured rooftops are accessible as an additional escape route in case of emergencies," a restaurant owner said, adding that these measures have been adapted to fit within the limited layouts of the existing buildings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have installed fire extinguishers and sprinkler systems, and ensured rooftops are accessible as an additional escape route in case of emergencies," a restaurant owner said, adding that these measures have been adapted to fit within the limited layouts of the existing buildings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They further said mechanisms are being introduced to regulate footfall in real time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They further said mechanisms are being introduced to regulate footfall in real time. {{/usCountry}}

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"Managers and staff will monitor the number of customers hourly, through manual logs or digital systems, to ensure the occupancy limit is not breached," an owner said, adding that close monitoring becomes critical in compact interiors where tables are tightly arranged.

Kabir Suri, owner of Mamagoto and former president of the National Restaurant Association of India , said, "We welcome the high court's order as it is pro-business and empowering," highlighting that establishments in the market have long complied with fire safety norms.

He said the primary challenge has been the narrow staircases, embedded in the original design of the heritage marketplace, which cannot be altered without reconstruction.

Restaurant workers, however, pointed to minor operational challenges. Jitendra from Yum Yum Cha said the market continues to attract both domestic and foreign visitors, with queues often spilling into already cramped lanes.

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"We are grateful for the court's order as it supports businesses like ours," he said, adding that enforcing the 50-person cap can sometimes be tricky as customers often arrive separately.

"We cannot turn people away midway, so there are few logistical challenges we will have to manage," he said, pointing at the constant inflow of people through the narrow entry, where even a brief pause by couple of persons can hold up movement for everyone behind, especially during peak hours.

Workers and vendors said the court order largely reflects existing practices but flagged safety concerns amid heavy footfall, particularly during winters and weekends, when the market sees long queues ahead of restaurants, leaving little space on the crowded walkways.

A staff member at Perch said the restaurant already maintains strict seating limits. "We keep a tab on the number of customers at all times, and our seating capacity is about 50, so we don't expect major issues. We welcome the order," he said, pointing to a logsheet used to track occupancy in the tightly-packed dining area.

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Outside, customers waited in patient queues for their turn to dine, delivery riders rushed back and forth along tight walkways, and local vendors touted their wares on the Friday afternoon.

"There is always a crowd, and people often wait outside, but restaurants are not overcrowded inside as seating is limited," a street vendor selling mobile covers said, adding that the upscale market draws a steady stream of foreign visitors and affluent customers even on weekdays, keeping the narrow lanes consistently busy.

Another vendor, who sells rip-off branded watches along the lane, pointed to the movement constraints. "The entries and staircases are very narrow and steep. Going up and down itself is a task. One just hopes people remain careful," he said, referring to the difficulty of navigating spaces where even a slight rush can cause congestion.

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The Khan Market Traders' Association welcomed the court relief but cautioned that implementation would be key, especially during peak seasons when footfall surges and the space becomes even more constrained.

"Entry and exit points remain a major issue, particularly in buildings with narrow access," said Sanjiv Mehra, president of the association, adding that even small crowd build-ups at these points can disrupt movement, especially during emergencies.

"Each person is to be allocated 1.5 feet of space, but how will that be measured or enforced? There is a lot of grey area," he said, noting that the concerns have surfaced as the market approaches its diamond jubilee year.

Industry representatives said similar relaxations should be extended to other heritage markets, including Connaught Place, which face comparable structural challenges.

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Manpreet Singh, owner of Zen restaurants in Delhi and honorary treasurer of the NRAI, said, "Connaught Place is also a heritage market with comparable constraints and deserves the same regulatory approach."

Echoing the demand, Atul Bhargava of the New Delhi Traders Association said, "If Khan Market has been given this relaxation, then Connaught Place and other heritage markets should receive similar treatment, especially where buildings have single entry and exit points," adding that a uniform approach would help businesses while acknowledging on-ground realities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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