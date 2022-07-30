Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘After Gujarat, BJP wants to…’: Sisodia as Delhi withdraws new liquor policy

Updated on Jul 30, 2022 01:41 PM IST
Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, alleged the BJP was using agencies like the CBI and ED to threaten liquor licensees, many of whom have now shut shops, and the excise officials who were scared to start open auctions of retail licences.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, announcing the withdrawal of the Delhi government's new excise policy, for the time being, on Saturday lashed out at the BJP and alleged that it was "running an illegal liquor business in Gujarat" and wanted to do it now in Delhi as well.

The Delhi government has directed the sale of liquor through government-run vends.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the excise portfolio, alleged the BJP was using agencies like the CBI and ED to threaten liquor licensees, many of whom have now shut shops, and the excise officials who were scared to start open auctions of retail licences.

“We brought a new liquor policy to stop corruption. Before that government used to get around 6,000 crore revenue from 850 liquor shops. But, after the new policy, our government would have got more than 9,000 crore with the same number of shops,” Sisodia said in a press briefing.

"They want to create a shortage of liquor so that they can run an illegal liquor trade in Delhi like they are doing in Gujarat. But we will not let this happen," Sisodia said.

He added that the Delhi chief secretary has been directed to ensure that liquor is now sold through government shops only and there is no chaos.

Under the new excise policy, nearly 468 liquor stores are running in Delhi at present. The policy, that extended twice after April 30 for a two-month period each, will end on July 31.

