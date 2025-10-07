After HC rap, Kejriwal given 95 Lodhi Estate

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, has been allotted the bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate, said people familiar with the matter. The previous occupant of the house was a BJP leader. (HT Photo)

The allotment follows scrutiny by the Delhi High Court, which had criticised delays and emphasised the need for transparency in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) handling of government residences.

MoHUA, through its Directorate of Estates, controls the allotment and maintenance of bungalows reserved for senior ministers, MPs, judges, and bureaucrats, according to officials aware of the development.

The court had been hearing a petition filed by the AAP seeking a centrally located residence for Kejriwal.

On September 16, it criticised the Centre for its evasive stance, noting that the allotment process resembled a “free-for-all” system and could not selectively prioritise house allocations.

The case gained attention after the bungalow at 35 Lodhi Estate, a Type-VII property vacated by BSP chief Mayawati in May, was allotted to a Union minister of state instead of Kejriwal, despite AAP’s proposal. The court directed the Centre to submit records and justify its prioritisation.

The previous occupant of 95 Lodhi Estate was Iqbal Singh Lalpura, former IPS officer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Sources said Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, visited the bungalow earlier on Monday.

Officials familiar with the matter noted that Kejriwal’s request sought a residence comparable to that of Mayawati, following the rule that party presidents are eligible for a house if not already allotted one.

“Only Mayawati and Kejriwal are beneficiaries of this rule,” a source said, adding that Kejriwal’s plea aimed for a house of equal size.

Nearby, bungalow 97 Lodhi Estate is occupied by MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, while bungalows 94 and 96 are home to retired Rear Admiral Dhiren Vig (AVSM, VSM) and Sanjay Sashu, respectively.