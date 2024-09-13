Wife Sunita Kejriwal's first reaction as Arvind Kejriwal granted bail by Supreme Court

Arvind Kejriwal bail news: Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Arvind Kejriwal, congratuted Aadm Aadmi Party members shortly aftter the Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to the Delhi chief minister in the corruption case linked to the excise policy case Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal cast their ballots at a polling booth in the Civil Lines area of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency in New Delhi.(PTI)

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Arvind Kejriwal on a bail bond of ₹10 lakh, and two sureties. The Supreme Court directed Arvind Kejriwal not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.

“Congratulations to AAP family! Kudos for staying strong,” Sunita Kejriwal posted on X.

The AAP hailed the Supreme Court decision granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal as “victory of truth”.

Arvind Kejriwal was already granted interim bail in the excise policy linked money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate by the apex court.

In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, "Satyamev Jayate."

Arvind Kejriwal's release from the Tihar Jail will be a shot in the arm for the party as it prepares for the elections in Delhi and Haryana.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently granted bail in the excise policy cases of the ED and CBI by the apex court, said on X, "Today truth won again in the fight against lies and conspiracies. I once again pay my tribute to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator."

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha thanked the apex court on the decision.

In a post on X, Delhi minister Atishi said, "Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, not defeated."

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh also welcomed Arvind Kejriwal's release, saying "he will continue to dedicate himself to serve the people".

"Glad that our beloved leader Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji got bail in Supreme Court. This will definitely rejuvenate the party workers and give wings to @AamAadmiParty campaign in Haryana. He will continue to dedicate himself to serve the people," Singh said in a post on X.