Arvind Kejriwal will not bow down in front of PM Modi: Sunita Kejriwal in Haryana

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday said that her husband will not bow down before Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.(X/AAP)

Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate and a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which are linked to the Delhi excise policy.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Haryana's Sohna, Sunita Kejriwal claimed that Arvind Kejriwal has been jailed for the work he has done in Delhi.

“Is there any other party that has improved the conditions of government schools, hospitals, made mohalla clinics, provided free electricity? Only Arvind Kejriwal can do all such development works in the nation...PM Modi is not able to do such development works...To stop such development works of Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi has put him in jail in a fake case...The son of Haryana, Arvind Kejriwal, will not bow down in front of PM Modi…” Sunita Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

She also urged the people of Haryana to not vote for the BJP in the coming Assembly elections.

"In 2014, when Narendra Modi became the PM, the people of Gujarat voted in support of him. Arvind Kejriwal has made Haryana proud all over the nation...In the upcoming Haryana assembly elections not even a single vote should be given to BJP..." she said.

Last week, at a rally of the INDIA bloc at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Sunita Kejriwal claimed that her husband's life was in danger in the Tihar jail.

She had also accused the BJP-led central government of trying to "defame" a chief minister elected by the people by filing fake cases and playing with his health.

"Their only motive is to stop the work of Delhi because the chief minister does not let the work of the people of Delhi stop in any way. He gets all the work done for the people of Delhi by fighting.

"The people of Delhi have given seven MPs to BJP. You ask them what work these BJP MPs have done for Delhi. These people have only one politics -- hatred and stopping work," she had claimed.