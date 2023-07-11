High intensity rains unlikely in the coming days in Delhi: IMD

After consecutive days of heavy rain, which inundated several parts of the city over the weekend, the Capital might get some much-needed relief in the coming week.

Commuters on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg at ITO in New Delhi on Monday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the intensity of the rainfall will now start reducing. IMD officials said that Tuesday is expected to be generally cloudy with light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers in parts of the city. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius (°C) while the minimum will hover around 25 degrees.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that the high intensity rains are now behind us, and the intensity will further reduce from Tuesday onwards.

“Delhi will continue to witness very light to light rainfall over the next week which is normally observed in the monsoon period. The monsoon trough is moving further north, and its impact will be felt in the foothills of the Himalayan mountains. No further high intensity rainfall is expected later in the night and normal monsoon rain is forecast for the rest of the week,” he said. The seven-day IMD forecast for Delhi NCR said that the city will observe light to moderate rain on Tuesday which will go down to light rain on Wednesday and finally very light rain on Friday.

On Monday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, received 2.9mm rainfall till 5.30pm. Among other weather stations, the one at Pusa Road received 40mm, Mayur Vihar received 37mm while the Ridge area received 23.5mm rainfall. The rest of the weather stations recorded less than 10mm rainfall, with 3.2mm rain in Palam, 6.7mm on Lodhi Road, 2mm rain in Ayanagar and 4mm rain recorded at Delhi University.

Meanwhile, various agencies recorded complaints of waterlogging from 23 sites across the city on Monday. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) monsoon report stated that the civic body recorded nine complaints of waterlogging and six cases of trees falling on Monday. The waterlogging complaints were also received from other places such as Khirki Extension, Kirti Nagar furniture market, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Budh Nagar, Prem Nagar, Banda Bahadur Marg. Incidents of trees falling was observed in places like Anand Vihar D Block, East of Kailash, Miranda House in Delhi University (DU) North Campus, Ashok Niketan and Naraina. The Delhi Traffic Police received 13 complaints regarding waterlogging from places such as Nigambodh Ghat, Ghazipur dairy and Zakhira among other places.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected the control room on Monday and stated that the action will be taken on complaints received within two hours. “The control room is operational 24 hours so that Delhiites do not face any problem,” she said.

The NDMC areas saw waterlogging at Kalibari Marg and trees falling was reported from seven location including Jantar Mantar, Tolstoy Marg and 11 Murti Marg.

