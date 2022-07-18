Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After letter to PM, Arvind Kejriwal's remark on Singapore visit, GST rule

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to PM Modi, alleging that he was facing a delay for a planned visit to Singapore. 
The Singapore visit seems to be the latest flashpoint between Arivnd Kejriwal and centre. (ANI File)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 01:56 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

A day after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a delay in getting approval for his planned visit to Singapore to participate in the World Cities Summit (WCS), Arvind Kejriwal yet again brought up the issue on Monday amid voting for the presidential elections.

"I am an elected MLA. I don't understand why I am being stopped (from going to the World Cities Summit). The Singapore government has called me to tell them about the Delhi model- growth of services in health schools. This will promote the country on an international level,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The summit will be held in Singapore between July 31 and August 3 where leaders from across the world have been invited to share best practices and ideas for cities to emerge as more liveable, sustainable and resilient.

On Sunday, the Delhi chief minister had written to the prime minister, alleging that he was not being allowed to go to the country. “Blocking a Chief Minister from attending such an event is against the interests of the nation. Kindly grant permission,” the letter read.

As he came to vote for presidential polls, Kejriwal on Monday also raised an objection to the new GST rule.

“I demand the central government to take back the GST applied on materials of everyday use of basic food products, it is not right. The Delhi government is the only one that is providing any respite from growing inflation through its many schemes,” he added.

Voting is being held across India for the presidential elections 2022, which is witnessing a face-off between NDA-backed Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha, the opposition pick.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP had said that it would favour Murmu, who has numbers stacked in her favour.

If elected, she would be India’s first tribal woman president.

(With inputs from ANI)

