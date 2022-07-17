‘Stopping a CM’: Kejriwal writes to PM over alleged delay in Singapore visit nod

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest an alleged delay in getting approval for his planned visit to Singapore to participate in the World Cities Summit (WCS) on August 2-3 and said that stopping the planned visit of a chief minister to such an important platform is against the interests of the country, according to a Delhi government spokesperson.

In the letter, Kejriwal said that the world wants to know about the “Delhi model” which is a matter of national pride, and he will apprise the world leaders about it (Delhi model) during the summit. Kejriwal has sought immediate approval for the visit.

According to an official from the Delhi government, the chief minister has termed the delay as “wrong”. “The Singapore government has invited chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to present the Delhi model at the global summit. It will be presented before the world leaders,” the official said.

Last month a row erupted over “delay” in permission to the visit. The World Cities Summit (WCS) is an exclusive platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions and forge new partnerships. According to an official from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the chief minister’s office (CMO) submitted a file to the lieutenant governor’s (LG) office on June 7 seeking approval for the official foreign tour, but the approval has not been given yet.

On June 1, Kejriwal said in a tweet that he has been invited to the WCS. “I thank the Singapore Government for inviting me to the World Cities Summit. I look forward to attending the summit and discussing urban solutions with global leaders. Singapore and Delhi can certainly work together towards achieving accelerated growth in public interest,” Kejriwal tweeted after high commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong called on the Delhi CM at his office in Delhi secretariat and extended an invitation.

According to rules of the central government, all ministers and bureaucrats need clearance for foreign visits from the Union ministry of external affairs, said an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer seeking anonymity. “The public servants need administrative approval, and in case of the chief minister of Delhi the administrative approval is required from the LG. After the administrative approval, a political clearance is required from the external affairs ministry. Without the two clearances foreign trips cannot be undertaken,” said the officer.

The story will be updated when a reaction is available from the LG office on the alleged delay.

The AAP government in Delhi sees the invitation from Singapore as an opportunity to take its ‘Delhi model’ of governance to the global platform, a move the party considers significant as it aspires to become the national political alternative after forming a brute majority government in Punjab. Currently, the AAP is the only political party in the country after the Congress which has full-majority governments in two states.

An official from the AAP government further said that WCS is jointly organised by Singapore’s Centre for Liveable Cities and the Urban Redevelopment Authority. WCS 2022 will also feature WCS Smart Cities Workshop, an exclusive in-person networking event to advance smart city projects through one-on-one consultation clinics with suitable partners and funders.

