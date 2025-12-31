After surviving rival gangs’ attacks, man killed by kin in northeast Delhi

A 33-year-old alleged gang member, who survived several attempts on his life by a rival gang over the past two years, was stabbed to death by his nephew over a property dispute, in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area, police said on Wednesday. In June last year, Waseem was shot at four times in an act of revenge allegedly by members of Hashim Baba gang but he survived. (Representational image)

Police identified the victim as Waseem Hismatwala, a resident of the area, where he had also been declared a repeat offender. He was allegedly a member of the Chhenu Pehelwan gang.

A preliminary enquiry revealed that he was allegedly stabbed to death near a loop road behind a DDA park on Tuesday night. “Three men came on a two-wheeler and stabbed him around three times. Probe revealed that one of them was his nephew,” a police officer aware of the matter said.

Investigators said that Waseem had 22 criminal cases registered against him and had spent 10 years in Mandoli jail. “When he was in jail, he attacked members of Hashim gang with members of his own gang. Following this, he received multiple threats and was even attacked a few times by members of Hashim Gang,” the officer said.

In June last year, Waseem was shot at four times in an act of revenge allegedly by members of Hashim Baba gang but he survived. He underwent treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

A month later, while he was at the hospital, there was another attempt on his life. On July 14, 2024, a 32-year-old by the name of Riyazuddin was shot dead by a teenager, allegedly a member of the Hashim Baba gang, inside ward number 24 of GTB hospital while he was undergoing treatment. Waseem had been the target, police said.

Police said that they received information around midnight on Tuesday night from Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital that a man with stab injuries had been brought in and had been declared dead on arrival. The police team later identified the man as Waseem.

A murder case has been registered at Shastri Park police station and an investigation has been taken up. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene of crime and collected evidence, police said.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to analyse CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, trace the movements of the victim prior to the incident, and identify the two others involved in the crime.