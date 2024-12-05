Ahead of Delhi polls former BJP MLA joins AAP

Former Shahdara MLA and ex-MCD councillor Jitender Singh Shunty, 62, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday. Jitender Singh Shunty. (PTI)

Known for his extensive social work, Shunty is the founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, an NGO dedicated to cremating unclaimed bodies and other humanitarian services.

He was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to society.

He was elected Shahdara MLA in 2013 as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiromani Akali Dal candidate on a BJP symbol. In the 2015 assembly elections, he contested and lost to AAP’s Ram Niwas Goel. He also served as an MCD councillor in 2012 from Jhilmil’s Ward 238.

Announcing his decision to join the AAP, Shunty said he was inspired by the party’s focus on public service.

“I want to add my services such as blood donation, unclaimed dead bodies cremation…. I did not want to come back to politics, but Arvind Kejriwal told me that if I join them, the area of services of the AAP will get expanded. Politics is a medium to earn blessings for me,” said Shunty.

AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Shunty to the party, presenting him with the signature AAP cap and scarf.

Kejriwal said he was happy to welcome him into the party.

“I am delighted to welcome him to the AAP. He is widely respected for his social work, which he has been doing for 30 years. He is known as ambulance man. He has given honour to the (unclaimed) deceased. He has cremated over 70,000 dead bodies, especially during Covid-19 pandemic when people abandoned the dead bodies even of their family members. He contracted Covid-19, but he continued to serve people due to which he was awarded Padam Shri. Politics for us is also a way to serve the people,” said Kejriwal.

The timing of Shunty’s induction coincided with Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel’s announcement of his retirement from electoral politics.

Asked if the AAP will field Shunty from Shahdara assembly constituency in the February 2025 assembly election, Kejriwal said, “Today we are welcoming him; when the list comes you will know about it. I have high regards for Ram Niwas Goel ji, he has been very close to me. He sent me a letter (announcing retirement) a few days ago. I tried hard to convince him to continue to remain in electoral politics, but he cited his advanced age and ill health. He will be with AAP, but he has decided not to contest the election. We respect his decision.”

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Ram Niwas Goel is a veteran leader of Delhi and for last 10 years staunchly stood by Kejriwal but he apparently broke down today when AAP chief admitted a former MLA, Jitender Singh Shunty, into the AAP clearly hinting that Goel will not get a ticket now. So Goel, who is a respectable Vaish leader of Delhi, had no option but to quit. Kejriwal has already cut tickets of sitting MLAs and is on his way to auction them to prosperous buyers but the behaviour met out to the Speaker of the Assembly is shocking.”